Hurricane Lee weakens, likely to impact Bermuda through Thursday then heading toward New England

By Wade Hampton
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Lee has weakened to a category 2 hurricane, still expected to bring dangerous wind and surf to Bermuda overnight into Thursday.

Hurricane Lee
Beginning Thursday Lee will accelerate northward and likely lose strength as it passes near Bermuda and then eventually New England by this weekend. Obviously Hurricane Lee poses NO threat to Southwest Louisiana.

Hurricane Lee
Behind it Hurricane Margot is moving north into the open Atlantic and poses no threat to anyone.

Hurricane Lee
Elsewhere, we are watching a tropical wave west of the Cape Verde islands. This is showing signs of organizing and could become a tropical depression or storm at anytime. It is likely to move northwestward and likely only be an issue to shipping interests. Still, it is a few thousand miles away and nothing to be concerned about at this time. As always, we’ll watch it and keep you updated if anything changes.

