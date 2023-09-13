First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and storms likely again Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Much needed rain fell across portions of Southwest Louisiana Wednesday, and we will likely see more over the next few days.

A weak cold front is dropping into our area now, but will dissipate; this will keep rain chances in the forecast for the next several days. Scattered showers and storms look possible Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mainly in the afternoon hours. Keep an umbrella and our First Alert Weather app handy the next few days, but remember we really need the rain.

A stronger cold front will push south into our area by late in the weekend and this will keep rain in the forecast through at least Saturday. Beyond that drier air will filter back into the area and should remain through early next week. This will give us morning lows back in the 60s.

The tropics remain active, although there are no threats to our area. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

