First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers likely as a weak front moves through

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Humidity has been rising since Tuesday, and we will start to see some payoff today with a chance for some rain.

A weak cold front will be slowly moving over our area today as it flirts with dissipating on it’s gradual trek towards the gulf. This combined with an upper level disturbance set to move over the area is giving us a decent shot at scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. Otherwise, the front will be too weak to change our weather much beyond a chance for rain. High’s for the day will be around the low 90′s for those who stay dry, but cooling showers could keep some lucky areas in the upper 80′s.

A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, but we’re not at a raised risk for severe weather.

You will want to keep an umbrella handy and our First Alert Weather app to track ongoing showers for the next few days, but we welcome the rain as any amount helps with our dry conditions. Don’t forget that even with scattered showers expected, the state-wide burn ban has not been lifted yet.

Scattered showers possible this afternoon will help keep temperatures cooler for some (KPLC)

The frontal boundary will hang towards the coast for the next several days, and passing disturbances moving over it will keep rain in the forecast for the next few days.

A weak frontal boundary will slowly push towards the coast for the next few days (KPLC)

A stronger cold front will push south into our area by late in the weekend and this will keep rain in the forecast through at least Saturday. Beyond that drier air will filter back into the area and should remain through early next week. This will give us morning lows back in the 60s.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics remain active, although there are no threats to our area. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

