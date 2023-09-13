SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters have turned over the investigation of a trash fire near Sulphur to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the Houston River Fire Department.

First responders were called out to the 1600 block of Barney Hoffpauir Road regarding someone burning trash around 7:22 p.m. last night, Sept. 13.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Officials remind residents that the state-wide burn ban is still in effect and that citations will be issued for those who violate the ban.

Firefighters extinguish trash fire near Sulphur (Houston River Fire Department)

