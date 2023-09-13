50/50 Thursdays
Firefighters extinguish trash fire near Sulphur

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters have turned over the investigation of a trash fire near Sulphur to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to the Houston River Fire Department.

First responders were called out to the 1600 block of Barney Hoffpauir Road regarding someone burning trash around 7:22 p.m. last night, Sept. 13.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Officials remind residents that the state-wide burn ban is still in effect and that citations will be issued for those who violate the ban.

