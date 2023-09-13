Extreme heat having significant impact on wildlife

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Extreme heat conditions across Louisiana continue to affect all of us, and that includes wildlife in Southwest Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the little water the animals are getting is not the best quality.

In addition, due to animals congregating where they can find water, they will be at a greater risk for disease transmission.

Scott Durham, with Wildlife and Fisheries, said that any time there is a surplus in wildlife, risks are associated.

“Anytime wildlife are concentrated, it makes them more vulnerable to predation, more vulnerable to disease outbreaks, parasites, distress,” Durham said.

Durham says the drought-like conditions will cause many animals to migrate to different areas, but for the ones that stick around, he suggests just leaving them alone.

“As little disturbance as possible, don’t stress them further. Most wildlife species just need to be left alone. I think really plan for the future and provide the wildlife habitat, you can do some of that in your backyard or if you have access to rural land you can help advocate for wildlife habitats.”

Water birds, deer, turkey, and quail have all experienced a significant impact from the drought.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says responsibly protecting the environment can help minimize the effects of the drought.

