Economic development districts planned for rural land in Jeff Davis Parish

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Miles of highway with acres of vacant land could soon change, as Jeff Davis Parish officials plan to bring in development along the U.S. 165 and I-10 corridor.

“Right now, we’re looking at Lacassine and Roanoke,” Steve Eastman, president of the Jeff Davis Police Jury, said. “There is potential growth in that area.”

Eastman said there is little infrastructure there. By way of an economic development district, it will allow them to collect up to an additional 2% sales tax for future use. He said this will mostly affect out-of-town travelers.

“They are going to purchase goods and pay an additional sales tax that will be dedicated to infrastructure in those districts,” Eastman said.

The City of Jennings announced the establishment of an economic development district earlier this year. Like Jennings, Eastman said developers are interested in other areas of the parish, as well.

“Right now, there is a travel center coming up in Lacassine,” Eastman said. “There is one that is proposed in Roanoke and also a hotel is proposed in Roanoke. There is another travel plaza in the Lacassine area along 165. The one that is coming up now is actually along I-10.”

The police jury is currently working on deciding the district locations, then public hearings will be held before approval.

