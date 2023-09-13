50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Calcasieu Parish School Board approves stipends for teachers

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board approved a series of stipends and supplements to be paid to teachers over the course of the year.

At last night’s school board meeting, the distribution plan passed that included two separate supplements, totaling $9,000 for teachers and $5,900 for support personnel that would be paid out in October.

Calcasieu Parish School Board lays out the stipends and supplements for its teachers and support staff.(Calcasieu Parish School Board)

You can view the entire plan HERE.

