Calcasieu Parish School Board approves stipends for teachers
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board approved a series of stipends and supplements to be paid to teachers over the course of the year.
At last night’s school board meeting, the distribution plan passed that included two separate supplements, totaling $9,000 for teachers and $5,900 for support personnel that would be paid out in October.
You can view the entire plan HERE.
