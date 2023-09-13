Black Heritage Gallery hosts traveling wax exhibit at Historic City Hall

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center will be hosting a traveling exhibit from the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum for a limited time this week.

The wax sculptures are on loan from the Wax Museum in Baltimore, Maryland, and will be on view on the second floor in the Black Heritage Gallery.

The exhibit will be here for three days from Thursday, September 14 to Saturday, September 16. There will be a fee to attend the reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 15.

The exhibit seeks to stimulate an interest in African American history by revealing the little-known, often neglected facts of history; use great leaders as role models for youth; improve relations by dispelling myths of racial inferiority and superiority; support and work with community groups, schools, and other organizations to provide opportunities for youth to pursue careers in the museum industry.

Guests will also get a chance to meet Dr. Joann Martin, founder of the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum at the opening reception on Friday, September 15. Viewing hours for the pop-up display are:

1 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 14

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday, September 15

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 16

Historic City Hall is located at 1001 Ryan Street with hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to Historic City Hall is always free.

