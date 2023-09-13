50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Balloon release to honor St. Helena student killed in school shooting

Vernon Gordon Jr.
Vernon Gordon Jr.(Facebook)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - The family of Vernon Gordon Jr. held a balloon release on Friday, Sept. 15 for him after being killed on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The family is holding a balloon release for Vernon Gordon Jr., the student killed in the shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at St. Helena College and Career Academy.

RELATED: Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday

Balloon release set for Vernon Gordon Jr.
Balloon release set for Vernon Gordon Jr.(WAFB)

The St. Helena Sheriff’s Office arrested a 14-year-old juvenile who is the alleged shooter.

St. Helena Superintendent Kelli Joseph released the statement below following the tragic death.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee continues to weaken, setting it’s sights on coastal New England, Atlantic Canada
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drying trend set to take place by the late weekend
Venture Global subsidiary plans 85-mile pipeline from Texas to Cameron
Venture Global subsidiary plans 85-mile pipeline from Texas to Cameron
BBQ night kicks off at Louisiana Food & Wine Festival
BBQ night kicks off at Louisiana Food & Wine Festival
Venture Global subsidiary plans 85-mile pipeline from Texas to Cameron
Venture Global subsidiary plans 85-mile pipeline from Texas to Cameron