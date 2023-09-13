Authorities: Drugs, paraphernalia tossed out of window during police chase on I-10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man threw drug paraphernalia out the window during a police chase down I-10 westbound Monday, authorities said.

Bryan J. Henry, 44, threw what authorities believed to be illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia during the chase, which began on N. Prater Street in Lake Charles, traveled west on I-210 and I-10 and ended when Henry lost control and crashed into an 18-wheeler near Vinton, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.

Henry was being sought as part of an investigation by the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) and the Lake Charles Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) about possible commercial-grade pill press machines, capable of producing fentanyl pills, Vincent said.

The joint investigation began on Sept. 7 and on Monday, Sept. 11, detectives saw Henry arrive at a home on Beam Street where two commercial-grade pill presses had been seen, she said.

When Henry left the Beam Street house, detectives obtained a search warrant for the home. Vincent said detectives seized two pill press machines, multiple large plastic containers containing approximately 32 pounds of synthetic marijuana, one fentanyl tablet, and one MDMA tablet, as well as components of a clandestine lab to produce synthetic marijuana, and one handgun.

Detectives continued to follow Henry and attempted to stop him when he left a home on N. Prater Street. Vincent said when the chase ended near Vinton, detectives seized multiple large plastic containers with approximately 42 pounds of synthetic marijuana from Henry’s truck, as well as bulk packages of plastic zip lock style bags used to package synthetic marijuana, one multi-function automatic weighing and filling machine used to weigh and package synthetic marijuana, and two plastic buckets with an unknown white powdery substance.

The house on N. Prater Street was also searched - there detectives found 32 grams of synthetic marijuana, as well as evidence of a clandestine lab to produce synthetic marijuana, Vincent said.

She said the street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $123,000, and the street value of the clandestine lab components is around $14,000.

Henry was treated for minor injuries from the crash, then booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; CDS I possession with intent to distribute; creation and operation of a clandestine lab; and a traffic violation.

Henry is currently on parole.

Vincent said more arrests and charges are likely.

