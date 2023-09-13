19-year-old Lake Charles man sentenced to life for raping child

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was sentenced to life in prison today after he pleaded guilty to the rape of a young child.

Kaden S. Peloquin, 19, forced a child under 13 to have sex with him on multiple occasions in 2020, according to prosecutors. Investigators with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office found over 50 images of child pornography created during his attacks on the victim.

Peloquin pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, which carries a mandatory life sentence. Judge Robert Wyatt handed down the sentence.

