Weight restrictions enforced on Black Bayou, Grand Lake pontoon bridges due to low water levels

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Effective immediately, weight restrictions are being enforced on the Black Bayou and Grand Lake pontoon bridges on La. 384 due to low water levels, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Weight restrictions for both bridges are between 20 and 35 tons.

DOTD will issue an update once the restrictions are lifted.

