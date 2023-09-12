50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Week Three Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

Week Three Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week
Week Three Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week(KPLC)
By Justin Margolius and Matthew Travis
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Week two of the 2023 High School football season is officially a wrap, but now teams look to bounce back from a week two loss or continue their winning ways as week three approaches.

Thursday 9/7 SWLA Matchups:

  • St. Louis at Vidor (TX)
    • St. Louis: 2-0
    • Vidor: 0-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Vidor won 51-21
  • Kinder at Rosepine:
    • Kinder: 2-0
    • Rosepine: 2-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Kinder won 14-7
  • Iota at Crowley
    • Iota: 1-1
    • Crowley: 0-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Iota won 15-8
  • Welsh at Hamilton Christian
    • Welsh: 0-2
    • Hamilton Christian: 0-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 65-0
  • Pickering at Grand Lake
    • Pickering: 0-2
    • Grand Lake: 1-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Grand Lake won 66-33

Friday 9/8 SWLA Matchups:

  • SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: Leesville at Iowa
    • Iowa: 1-1
    • Leesville: 1-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 30-14
  • Sam Houston at Barbe
    • Barbe: 1-1
    • Sam Houston: 2-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 43-42
  • Lafayette at Sulphur
    • Sulphur: 1-1
    • Lafayette: 2-0
    • 2022 Matchup: Lafayette won 42-25
  • Opelousas at LCCP
    • LCCP: 1-1
    • Opelousas: 1-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Opelousas won 21-0
  • DeRidder at Jennings
    • Jennings: 1-1
    • DeRidder: 1-1
    • 2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 21-14
  • Vinton at Westlake
    • Westlake: 2-0
    • Vinton: 1-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Westlake won 35-0
  • DeQuincy at South Beauregard
    • South Beauregard: 1-1
    • DeQuincy: 0-2
    • 2022 Matchup: South Beauregard won 35-21
  • LaGrange at Kaplan
    • LaGrange: 0-2
    • Kaplan: 2-0
    • 2022 Matchup: 40-14
  • Washington-Marion at West St. Mary
    • Washington-Marion: 0-2
    • West St. Mary: 0-2
    • 2022 Matchup: N/A
  • Lake Arthur at Jeanerette
    • Lake Arthur: 2-0
    • Jeanerette: 2-0
    • 2022 Matchup: N/A
  • Oakdale at Ville Platte
    • Oakdale: 2-0
    • Ville Platte: 0-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 38-0
  • Basile at Sacred Heart
    • Basile: 1-1
    • Sacred Heart: 1-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Sacred Heart won 13-7
  • Oberlin at Sicily Island
    • Oberlin: 1-1
    • Sicily Island: 0-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 41-6
  • Mamou at East Beauregard
    • East Beauregard: 1-1
    • Mamou: 0-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Mamou won 32-22
  • Montgomery at Elton
    • Elton: 2-0
    • Montgomery: 0-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Elton won 46-30
  • LaSalle at Merryville
    • Merryville: 1-1
    • LaSalle: 2-0
    • 2022 Matchup: LaSalle won 43-16

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Touchdown Live Week Two Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week
SWLA 2023 Week Two High School Football Standings
TDL Week 2: 2A & 1A roundup
TDL Week 2: 3A roundup
KPLC Touchown Live
TDL WEEK 2: Scores and highlights