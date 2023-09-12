Week Three Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Week two of the 2023 High School football season is officially a wrap, but now teams look to bounce back from a week two loss or continue their winning ways as week three approaches.
Thursday 9/7 SWLA Matchups:
- St. Louis at Vidor (TX)
- St. Louis: 2-0
- Vidor: 0-2
- 2022 Matchup: Vidor won 51-21
- Kinder at Rosepine:
- Kinder: 2-0
- Rosepine: 2-0
- 2022 Matchup: Kinder won 14-7
- Iota at Crowley
- Iota: 1-1
- Crowley: 0-2
- 2022 Matchup: Iota won 15-8
- Welsh at Hamilton Christian
- Welsh: 0-2
- Hamilton Christian: 0-2
- 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 65-0
- Pickering at Grand Lake
- Pickering: 0-2
- Grand Lake: 1-1
- 2022 Matchup: Grand Lake won 66-33
Friday 9/8 SWLA Matchups:
- SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: Leesville at Iowa
- Iowa: 1-1
- Leesville: 1-1
- 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 30-14
- Sam Houston at Barbe
- Barbe: 1-1
- Sam Houston: 2-0
- 2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 43-42
- Lafayette at Sulphur
- Sulphur: 1-1
- Lafayette: 2-0
- 2022 Matchup: Lafayette won 42-25
- Opelousas at LCCP
- LCCP: 1-1
- Opelousas: 1-1
- 2022 Matchup: Opelousas won 21-0
- DeRidder at Jennings
- Jennings: 1-1
- DeRidder: 1-1
- 2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 21-14
- Vinton at Westlake
- Westlake: 2-0
- Vinton: 1-1
- 2022 Matchup: Westlake won 35-0
- DeQuincy at South Beauregard
- South Beauregard: 1-1
- DeQuincy: 0-2
- 2022 Matchup: South Beauregard won 35-21
- LaGrange at Kaplan
- LaGrange: 0-2
- Kaplan: 2-0
- 2022 Matchup: 40-14
- Washington-Marion at West St. Mary
- Washington-Marion: 0-2
- West St. Mary: 0-2
- 2022 Matchup: N/A
- Lake Arthur at Jeanerette
- Lake Arthur: 2-0
- Jeanerette: 2-0
- 2022 Matchup: N/A
- Oakdale at Ville Platte
- Oakdale: 2-0
- Ville Platte: 0-2
- 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 38-0
- Basile at Sacred Heart
- Basile: 1-1
- Sacred Heart: 1-1
- 2022 Matchup: Sacred Heart won 13-7
- Oberlin at Sicily Island
- Oberlin: 1-1
- Sicily Island: 0-2
- 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 41-6
- Mamou at East Beauregard
- East Beauregard: 1-1
- Mamou: 0-2
- 2022 Matchup: Mamou won 32-22
- Montgomery at Elton
- Elton: 2-0
- Montgomery: 0-2
- 2022 Matchup: Elton won 46-30
- LaSalle at Merryville
- Merryville: 1-1
- LaSalle: 2-0
- 2022 Matchup: LaSalle won 43-16
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.