Week Three Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Week two of the 2023 High School football season is officially a wrap, but now teams look to bounce back from a week two loss or continue their winning ways as week three approaches.

Thursday 9/7 SWLA Matchups:

St. Louis at Vidor (TX) St. Louis: 2-0 Vidor: 0-2 2022 Matchup: Vidor won 51-21

Kinder at Rosepine: Kinder: 2-0 Rosepine: 2-0 2022 Matchup: Kinder won 14-7

Iota at Crowley Iota: 1-1 Crowley: 0-2 2022 Matchup: Iota won 15-8

Welsh at Hamilton Christian Welsh: 0-2 Hamilton Christian: 0-2 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 65-0

Pickering at Grand Lake Pickering: 0-2 Grand Lake: 1-1 2022 Matchup: Grand Lake won 66-33



Friday 9/8 SWLA Matchups:

SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: Leesville at Iowa Iowa: 1-1 Leesville: 1-1 2022 Matchup: Leesville won 30-14

Sam Houston at Barbe Barbe: 1-1 Sam Houston: 2-0 2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 43-42

Lafayette at Sulphur Sulphur: 1-1 Lafayette: 2-0 2022 Matchup: Lafayette won 42-25

Opelousas at LCCP LCCP: 1-1 Opelousas: 1-1 2022 Matchup: Opelousas won 21-0

DeRidder at Jennings Jennings: 1-1 DeRidder: 1-1 2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 21-14

Vinton at Westlake Westlake: 2-0 Vinton: 1-1 2022 Matchup: Westlake won 35-0

DeQuincy at South Beauregard South Beauregard: 1-1 DeQuincy: 0-2 2022 Matchup: South Beauregard won 35-21

LaGrange at Kaplan LaGrange: 0-2 Kaplan: 2-0 2022 Matchup: 40-14

Washington-Marion at West St. Mary Washington-Marion: 0-2 West St. Mary: 0-2 2022 Matchup: N/A

Lake Arthur at Jeanerette Lake Arthur: 2-0 Jeanerette: 2-0 2022 Matchup: N/A

Oakdale at Ville Platte Oakdale: 2-0 Ville Platte: 0-2 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 38-0

Basile at Sacred Heart Basile: 1-1 Sacred Heart: 1-1 2022 Matchup: Sacred Heart won 13-7

Oberlin at Sicily Island Oberlin: 1-1 Sicily Island: 0-2 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 41-6

Mamou at East Beauregard East Beauregard: 1-1 Mamou: 0-2 2022 Matchup: Mamou won 32-22

Montgomery at Elton Elton: 2-0 Montgomery: 0-2 2022 Matchup: Elton won 46-30

LaSalle at Merryville Merryville: 1-1 LaSalle: 2-0 2022 Matchup: LaSalle won 43-16



