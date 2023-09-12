50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Wednesday last day to register in person or by mail for Oct. 14 election

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Deadlines are approaching to register to vote in the Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.

The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at an OMV Office is Wednesday, Sept. 13.

However, Louisiana residents will still be able to register online until Sept. 23 using the Secretary of State’s GeauxVote Online Registration System.

Click HERE for more.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Jennings police respond to shots fire call in area of Orange, Spencer streets
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing...
Missing Rosepine woman found safe
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: The humidity is back, and scattered showers are likely Wednesday
Jennings contractors detained for fraud
Jennings contractors detained for fraud