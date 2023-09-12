Wednesday last day to register in person or by mail for Oct. 14 election

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Deadlines are approaching to register to vote in the Oct. 14 gubernatorial election.

The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at an OMV Office is Wednesday, Sept. 13.

However, Louisiana residents will still be able to register online until Sept. 23 using the Secretary of State’s GeauxVote Online Registration System.

