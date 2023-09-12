50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 11, 2023.

Jaxsyn Hadley Hext, 24, DeQuincy: Property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); second-degree rape; home invasion; illegal use of weapons; trespassing; false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.

Kayla Marie Hooper, 31, Lake Charles: Battery.

William Bradford Matthews, 39, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; possession of synthetic marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Kia Lashawn Lavergne, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; domestic abuse; child endangerment; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Caden Lake Jackson, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Seth William Janssen, 28, Lake Charles: Cruelty to persons with infirmities.

Adam Joseph Arnold, 40, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Tanner Jace Holland, 28, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer; burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Gerica Sharda Geyen, 32, Sulphur: Terrorizing.

Scott Lynn Perkins, 49, Sulphur: Registration of sex offenders or child predators; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Joseph Henry, 44, Lake Charles: Driving on the right side of the road; obstruction of justice; aggravated flight from an officer; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; creation of a clandestine laboratory.

