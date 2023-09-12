Sulphur Parks and Recreation kicks off soccer season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur Parks and Recreation kicked off its recreational youth soccer season today. With over 700 youth participating, it promises to be an exciting season ahead.

SPAR will soon celebrate its 75th anniversary, and today was the start of their youth soccer league.

“So I have about 770 kids registered, makes 72 teams from ages of 5 to 16,” said SPAR Recreation Sports Specialist Alan Coco. “It’s the first day, so it’s exciting, trying to get everybody, get everybody rolling into the grove of playing soccer and just enjoying moving around, having fun and building healthy lifestyles.”

The season is about six weeks long and couldn’t happen without some very important people, the referees.

“We use local high school players and some kids from McNeese to referee as well, so that’s another way we kind of give back to the community and get them involved as well,” Coco said.

“Enjoy seeing the kids have fun and just jump around, joke around, laugh in a safe environment to just play,” said SPAR Referee Maria Gonzales.

If soccer is not your sport, SPAR provides opportunities to play football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball.

