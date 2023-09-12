SOWELA Spotlight: Forest Technology

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thanks to the knowledge and skills Brayden Johnson learned in SOWELA’S Forest Technology program, he was able to secure a summer job with RoyOMartin. He joined us this morning to talk about the program.

The Forest Technology program prepares students to become forest technicians who are responsible for marking boundary lines, assessing tree markings, and assessing land for logging.

Students who successfully complete the Forest Technology program will be prepared to:

Conduct forest inventories.

Conduct forest health surveys and wildlife surveys.

Demonstrate methods of establishing and maintaining forest resources.

Track and analyze forest measurements to make environmentally sound decisions regarding forest land.

Understand harvesting, reforestation, and controlled burning as critical factors for maintaining healthy forest land.

For more information about this program or to apply, visit www.sowela.edu/forest-technology or contact SOWELA’s One Stop Enrollment Office at (337) 421-6560 or onestop@sowela.edu.

