Series of climate change presentations begins Thursday in Lake Charles

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “What on Earth is Happening?” That’s the name of a series of presentations starting Thursday about climate change and how to cope with it.

It’s being held by members of the Welcome Table, a mainstream group of churchgoers concerned about social issues. Ann Romero said the storms, heatwave and more have impressed on them the need to learn more.

Romero told us who should attend the presentations.

“Anybody who cares about the planet, because it’s not just about climate change. It’s about taking care of those of every created thing and that’s a huge, huge description. But anybody that doesn’t think that she knows enough about this and wants to know more will come away with a wealth of information,” she said.

The first presentation includes the film “A Life on Your Planet.” It will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 at Hardtner Hall at Church of the Good Shepherd on Kirkman Street.

