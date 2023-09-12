“Say Yes to the Venue” series showcases Southwest Louisiana as wedding destination

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Visit Lake Charles has launched a four-part video series showcasing various wedding, special event venues, and services that are available in Southwest Louisiana called, “Say Yes to the Venue.”

The videos will take four local couples who are trying to find their perfect wedding or reception venue and identify locations and services that can meet their capacity and budget.

The featured venues in the series include:

The Historic Cash and Carry Building

BrickHouse Catering & Events

The Stables at Le Bocage

Oak Crossing

Enchanted Elegance Event Center

Viewers can enjoy watching the couple’s stories unfold as they visit each of the locations, select which one is best for them, and highlight how the sales team can assist couples with venue selection and hotel group blocks for out-of-town weddinggoers.

The videos will be available on the Visit Lake Charles YouTube channel.

