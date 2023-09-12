50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

“Say Yes to the Venue” series showcases Southwest Louisiana as wedding destination

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Visit Lake Charles has launched a four-part video series showcasing various wedding, special event venues, and services that are available in Southwest Louisiana called, “Say Yes to the Venue.”

The videos will take four local couples who are trying to find their perfect wedding or reception venue and identify locations and services that can meet their capacity and budget.

The featured venues in the series include:

  • The Historic Cash and Carry Building
  • BrickHouse Catering & Events
  • The Stables at Le Bocage
  • Oak Crossing
  • Enchanted Elegance Event Center

Viewers can enjoy watching the couple’s stories unfold as they visit each of the locations, select which one is best for them, and highlight how the sales team can assist couples with venue selection and hotel group blocks for out-of-town weddinggoers.

The videos will be available on the Visit Lake Charles YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Elton mayor’s son facing charges after fight at carwash
Elton mayor’s son enters not guilty plea in alleged assault at carwash
2023 Southern Screen Festival
2023 Southern Screen Festival returns to Lafayette in November
Shawntele Marie Simon was booked into the parish jail on September 11, 2023.
Former Lake Arthur High School secretary arrested for theft
Photo depicting jail cell bars
EBR district attorney plans to file injunction on clemency hearings