Man arrested for starting wildfire in court today

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The man arrested in connection with starting the large fire in the Providence area of Vernon Parish last month was in state court in Leesville this morning.

Paul Nash has been held without bond since Aug. 28 on charges of negligent arson, illegal burning in violation of the state burn ban and fire raising on the lands of another by criminal negligence.

This morning, the court granted a $125,000 bond.

So far, it’s not clear if Nash can make a bond of that amount.

Nash’s bond was initially $13,000, but it was revoked four days after he was arrested.

Nash’s public defender says his client is adamant that he did not start the fire and that he himself is a victim. Public Defender Wes Bailey says Nash says he helped others escape from the blaze which destroyed at least one home.

The next development in the case is expected to be a preliminary exam which is to determine if the state has sufficient evidence to move forward with a case against Nash.

No date is set for the hearing.

Prosecutor Cynthia Lavespere says the investigation into the origin of the fire is still underway.

