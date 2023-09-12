50/50 Thursdays
Jennings police respond to shots fire call in area of Orange, Spencer streets

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Officers with the Jennings Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Orange and Spencer streets on Tuesday.

According to police, they tried to make contact with occupants of a nearby residence with no answer. Shortly after, a resident arrived and allowed the officers into the home.

The officers found Michael E. Monroe, 49, crouched next to a couch in the living room. Monroe told officers he ran into the house when he witnessed another subject shooting in the area.

While talking to Monroe, officers observed what appeared to be a handgun tucked into the couch to the left of Monroe. When questioned about the gun, Monroe became defensive, according to Jennings Police.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the house and removed Monroe and the other occupants from the residence.

Monroe was later arrested and transported to the Jennings Police Department. He faces counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cocaine possession, simple possession of marijuana, and introducing contraband into a penal facility.

