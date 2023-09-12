Jennings contractors detained for fraud
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police Department detained two people on Monday in reference to outstanding warrants for residential contractor fraud.
Jennings Police was contacted by Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Officers detained Chad K. Deville, 45, and Stacey Deville, 44, at an address in Jennings.
After contacting the Jeff Davis Parish jail, Chad Deville was arrested and transported to await pickup by Lafourche Parish, and Stacey Deville was released due to a prior medical condition. A warrant will be served at a later date.
