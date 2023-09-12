Jennings contractors detained for fraud

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police Department detained two people on Monday in reference to outstanding warrants for residential contractor fraud.

Jennings Police was contacted by Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Officers detained Chad K. Deville, 45, and Stacey Deville, 44, at an address in Jennings.

After contacting the Jeff Davis Parish jail, Chad Deville was arrested and transported to await pickup by Lafourche Parish, and Stacey Deville was released due to a prior medical condition. A warrant will be served at a later date.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Chad and Stacey Deville, of Mittie and owners of Deville’s Home Improvements, “were paid for work but fraudulently failed to complete the work as agreed upon.” The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating on March 29. Both face a charge of residential contractor fraud. Bond was set at $25,000 each. (Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)

