Hurricane Lee will impact Bermuda Thursday and possibly New England by this weekend.

By Wade Hampton
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Lee is a major hurricane south of Bermuda.

Tuesday Tropical Update
Tuesday Tropical Update(KPLC)

Right now, indications are that it will continue to slowly move on a northwest track through Wednesday. Later this week Lee will accelerate northward and likely lose strength as it passes near Bermuda and then eventually New England by this weekend. Obviously Hurricane Lee poses NO threat to Southwest Louisiana.

Behind it Hurricane Margot is moving north into the open Atlantic and poses no threat to anyone.

Tuesday Tropical Update
Tuesday Tropical Update(KPLC)

Elsewhere, we are watching a couple tropical waves near the coast of Africa. They should generally move on a northwesterly path into the tropical Atlantic, where a system may form this week as they interact. Still, those disturbances are a few thousand miles away and nothing to be concerned about at this time. As always, we’ll watch it and keep you updated if anything changes.

