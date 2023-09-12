50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hurricane Lee expected to lose strength near Bermuda, could impact New England this weekend

By Joseph Enk
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Lee is a major hurricane again north of the Leeward Islands.

Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee(KPLC)

Right now, indications are that it will continue to slowly move on a west-northwest to northwest track through Wednesday. Later this week Lee will accelerate northward and likely lose strength as it passes near Bermuda and then eventually New England by this weekend. Obviously Hurricane Lee poses NO threat to Southwest Louisiana.

Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee(KPLC)

Behind it Hurricane Margot is moving north into the open Atlantic and poses no threat to anyone.

Hurricane Margot
Hurricane Margot(KPLC)

Elsewhere, we are still watching a tropical wave near the coast of Africa. It should generally move on a northwesterly path into the tropical Atlantic, where a system may form later this week. Still, those disturbances are a few thousand miles away and nothing to be concerned about at this time. As always, we’ll watch it and keep you updated if anything changes.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

