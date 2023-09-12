Former Lake Arthur High School secretary arrested for theft

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A former school secretary with Jeff Davis Parish School system was arrested on Sept. 11, 2023, for theft and malfeasance in office.

Shawntele Marie Simon was booked into the parish jail on September 11, 2023. (Lake Arthur High School Admin.)

Shawntele Marie Simon, 44, was arrested after an investigation was conducted by the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office due to missing money during an audit of Lake Arthur High School’s financial records.

At the time of her arrest, Simon was no longer an employee of the Jeff Davis Parish School system, Superintendent John Hall said, but confirmed she did previously work at Lake Arthur High School.

On Sept. 6, detectives met with administrators of the the Jeff Davis Parish School system to investigate the complaint of theft involving a former school employee.

According to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, Simon had been late with normal accounting paperwork and had not closed out the books for the 2022-2023 school year until later in the summer.

An audit of the school financial records began on Sept. 5. Discrepancies in bank deposit amounts were found and cash donations were not deposited, along with no records of any deposit of gate or concessions for any sporting event over the summer.

Detectives initiated a criminal investigation after receiving the audit information from the school’s CFO, and a total of $9,200 was discovered to be missing during the audit.

Judge Steve Gunnell signed a warrant for Simon’s arrest on Sept. 7, and she was booked into the parish jail on Sept. 11.

Simon faces charges of theft of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000 and malfeasance in office.

