50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former Lake Arthur High School secretary arrested for theft

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A former school secretary with Jeff Davis Parish School system was arrested on Sept. 11, 2023, for theft and malfeasance in office.

Shawntele Marie Simon was booked into the parish jail on September 11, 2023.
Shawntele Marie Simon was booked into the parish jail on September 11, 2023.(Lake Arthur High School Admin.)

Shawntele Marie Simon, 44, was arrested after an investigation was conducted by the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office due to missing money during an audit of Lake Arthur High School’s financial records.

At the time of her arrest, Simon was no longer an employee of the Jeff Davis Parish School system, Superintendent John Hall said, but confirmed she did previously work at Lake Arthur High School.

On Sept. 6, detectives met with administrators of the the Jeff Davis Parish School system to investigate the complaint of theft involving a former school employee.

According to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, Simon had been late with normal accounting paperwork and had not closed out the books for the 2022-2023 school year until later in the summer.

An audit of the school financial records began on Sept. 5. Discrepancies in bank deposit amounts were found and cash donations were not deposited, along with no records of any deposit of gate or concessions for any sporting event over the summer.

Detectives initiated a criminal investigation after receiving the audit information from the school’s CFO, and a total of $9,200 was discovered to be missing during the audit.

Judge Steve Gunnell signed a warrant for Simon’s arrest on Sept. 7, and she was booked into the parish jail on Sept. 11.

Simon faces charges of theft of $5,000 or more but less than $25,000 and malfeasance in office.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

"Say Yes to the Venue"
“Say Yes to the Venue” series showcases Southwest Louisiana as wedding destination
Photo depicting jail cell bars
EBR district attorney plans to file injunction on clemency hearings
This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be...
Boil advisory issued for parts of Ragley
7-year-old shines light on Tiger Island Fires through act of kindness
7-year-old shines light on Tiger Island Fires through act of kindness