First responders enjoy ‘thank you’ breakfast at SOWELA on 9/11 anniversary
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College culinary arts students prepared a breakfast in honor of local first responders on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
First responders enjoyed a buffet-style meal at the school’s Culinary, Gaming and Hospitality Center as a reminder of how much they are appreciated in the community.
