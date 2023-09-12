First Alert Forecast: Our taste of Fall fades today with a slight chance for rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Humidity is making a comeback across southwest Louisiana today with southerly winds starting to return to the area.

Monday night’s dry air will be the last for now as humidity pushes northward behind a stalled front finally lifting back over our area. The steady return of this moisture will likely help to bring at least a slight chance for rain Tuesday afternoon, mostly along the sea breeze boundary. A few showers are certainly possible with scattered cloud cover, but in general we won’t be expecting widespread rain. High’s for the afternoon will once again be reaching the mid 90′s, but now that humidity is returning heat indices will be close to triple digits for much of the area.

A few showers are possible this afternoon as humidity returns (KPLC)

With significant rain over the last few days, the drought remains an ongoing problem which means the fire threat will as well. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. Outdoor burning of any kind is not tolerated.

Another weak cold front will approach the region Wednesday. Models are still somewhat split on the front pushing all the way through our area or stalling out and dissipating over us, but either way it should bring elevated chances for showers and storms again by Wednesday. Moisture should continue to return Thursday and Friday, where we could see some unsettled weather for the rest of the week.

A weak front will approach the area Wednesday, helping to bring a chance for showers back to the area (KPLC)

A stronger cold front will push south into our area by late in the weekend and this will keep rain in the forecast through at least Saturday. Beyond that drier air will filter back into the area and should remain through early next week. This will give us morning lows back in the 60s.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics remain active, although there are no threats to our area. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

