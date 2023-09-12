First Alert Forecast: The humidity is back, and scattered showers are likely Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southerly winds returned Tuesday and that pushed the humidity levels higher.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

With the humidity returning we will see a little better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. A weak cold front will drop into our area later this week and that should keep rain chances in the forecast. This front is likely to dissipate and not change our weather much beyond the chance of rain. Keep an umbrella and our First Alert Weather app handy the next few days, but remember we really need the rain.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A stronger cold front will push south into our area by late in the weekend and this will keep rain in the forecast through at least Saturday. Beyond that drier air will filter back into the area and should remain through early next week. This will give us morning lows back in the 60s.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics remain active, although there are no threats to our area. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

