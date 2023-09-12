Elton mayor’s son enters not guilty plea in alleged assault at carwash

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Marcus Lemoine Jr., son of Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine, entered a plea of not guilty Monday to one count of simple battery.

The charge stems from allegations that Marcus began a physical altercation with Roderick Williams, the man who blew the whistle on potential voter fraud in Elton earlier this year.

The incident happened at a carwash in June. Williams says he and Marcus were arguing when Marcus approached and hit him. A snippet of the video was sent to KPLC.

Marcus is set for a bench trial on Nov. 6. The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case.

Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine (KPLC)

