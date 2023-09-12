50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Elton mayor’s son enters not guilty plea in alleged assault at carwash

By Jillian Corder
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Marcus Lemoine Jr., son of Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine, entered a plea of not guilty Monday to one count of simple battery.

The charge stems from allegations that Marcus began a physical altercation with Roderick Williams, the man who blew the whistle on potential voter fraud in Elton earlier this year.

The incident happened at a carwash in June. Williams says he and Marcus were arguing when Marcus approached and hit him. A snippet of the video was sent to KPLC.

Marcus is set for a bench trial on Nov. 6. The Attorney General’s office will prosecute the case.

Alleged assault at Elton carwash
Elton mayor’s son accused of assaulting alleged whistleblower
Case turned over to Sheriff's Office
Lemoine Jr. charged
Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine
Elton Mayor Kesia Lemoine(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

2023 Southern Screen Festival
2023 Southern Screen Festival returns to Lafayette in November
"Say Yes to the Venue"
“Say Yes to the Venue” series showcases Southwest Louisiana as wedding destination
Shawntele Marie Simon was booked into the parish jail on September 11, 2023.
Former Lake Arthur High School secretary arrested for theft
Photo depicting jail cell bars
EBR district attorney plans to file injunction on clemency hearings