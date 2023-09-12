Elton man dies in crash with garbage truck

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - An Elton man was killed in a crash with a garbage truck southwest of Kinder Monday morning, according to authorities.

The crash claimed the life of Terrance Dewayne Dartez, 33. It happened around 7:30 on U.S. 165, about a half-mile south of Ikes Road.

Dartez was a passenger in a southbound 2012 Ford F350 pickup truck driven by Kevin Todd Miller, 38, of Kinder, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesperson Derek Senegal said. The pickup’s driver failed to slow down when coming up behind a rear-loader garbage truck that had pulled onto the shoulder.

Miller swerved left to avoid hitting the truck, but the front passenger side hit the left rear of the garbage truck, Trooper Senegal said.

Dartez was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. Miller was brought to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver and passenger of the garbage truck were brought to a local hospital with moderate injuries, Senegal said.

Dartez and Miller were not properly restrained, while those in the garbage truck were properly restrained, Senegal said. Miller was cited for careless operation and no seatbelt.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, Senegal said.

