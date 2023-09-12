Elton council discusses chief of police pay increase

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Elton’s Town Council met in the middle with the town’s police chief after introducing an ordinance to increase his salary.

This comes after much discussion about the amount and the approval of increasing the mayor’s salary.

Ordinances to increase both were discussed at a February meeting. Some felt the topic was too soon for the mayor, while others expressed the need for a full-time mayor.

In March, the council agreed to $3,200 a month for the mayor and about $3,100 for the chief. The council also said they would like to see improvement in crime, and they would revisit the topic in about six months.

“I can see an improvement in the overall department and how they are operating,” councilmember Mike Pierroti said tonight. “I can see probably giving you some. I don’t know if we can do it all. I don’t know how the rest of the council feels, but I do see improvement.”

7News spoke to Chief Bruce Lemelle, who said he originally asked for $45,000, as the cost of living has gone up.

Lemelle said he brought the topic up again, and the council agreed to hold Monday’s special meeting to discuss the topic.

Before the first increase, Lemelle was making over $26,000. That number went to $38,000 in March, and after the special meeting, the council agreed to bump it again to about $40,000 annually.

“Like you said, let the program work a little bit,” councilmember Kimberly Thibodeaux said. “They’ve only been in office six months. And get a new budget, like you said.”

The council will make a final vote at next month’s council meeting.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.