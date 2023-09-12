50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

EBR district attorney files injunction on clemency hearings

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said he filed an injunction Tuesday, September 12, to halt clemency hearings for inmates on death row in Louisiana.

Fifty-six of the inmates on death row are seeking to have their sentences reduced to life in prison, and Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, asking for hearings to be held.

The first group of hearing dates have been set. Officials said 20 of the inmates are set to have their hearings between October 13 and November 27 in Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Pardon board moving forward with clemency hearings for death row inmates after Gov.’s letter

Moore said he filed the injunction to “ensure that any further decisions are in accordance with established law, rules, and policies.” Moore added that he is also hoping to “address these concerns to prevent the unusually expedited process which is now being employed, following the request by the governor.”

According to Moore’s office, Warrick Dunn and his sister, Summer Smothers, along with several others were at the injunction filing. The person who killed Dunn’s mother is among the inmates up for commutation, according to Moore.

RELATED: Cpl. Betty Dunn Smothers remembered nearly three decades after her death

Moore released the below statement about the injunction filing:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Chad and Stacey Deville, of Mittie and owners of...
Jennings contractors detained for fraud
Hurricane Lee
Hurricane Lee expected to lose strength near Bermuda, could impact New England this weekend
A few showers are possible this afternoon as humidity returns
First Alert Forecast: Our taste of Fall fades today with a slight chance for rain
Elton mayor’s son facing charges after fight at carwash
Elton mayor’s son enters not guilty plea in alleged assault at carwash