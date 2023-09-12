EBR district attorney files injunction on clemency hearings

Today my office filed a petition for injunctive relief against the Louisiana Pardon Board seeking to void the Board’s decision to set several death row defendants for commutation hearings and ensure that any further decisions are in accordance with established law, rules, and policies. The petition clearly outlines the proper authority of the Governor and Pardon Board and the procedures which the law requires they must follow to set and hold hearings on commutations. This process has not been followed for this special group of inmates who are incarcerated for the worst of offenses. The petition is based on facts and law and not on conjecture or politics. This petition is not about the propriety of the death penalty, nor an attack of the Pardon Board or Governor, but simply about following the rule of law and not advocating end runs around the law which undermine our system of justice and put individuals’ values before others’ rights. The petition represents the real death row of victims killed over the past several decades and whose families are still living with their loss. Their death row is not at Angola but scattered around the various parishes of our state. This is about their rights and voices who have been shuttered or given less meaning than those who have been fortunate to live and now fight for a sentence reduction, without any acknowledgement of their wrongdoing as they seek even further relief from the system.

A fair assessment of the facts and circumstances reasonably suggests that, following the Governor’s announcement of his support for the abolition of the death penalty, lawyers and private firms met and planned an organized effort to prepare for the eventual mass filing of these applications on the same date. The filing of these applications was for the benefit of individual defendants and to the emotional detriment of victims’ families, and it appears that the timing of the filings was calculated to take advantage of an individual’s personal opinion during the term of his position as Governor. In any event, and despite the extreme measures, the coordinated efforts could not side step the applicable policies and procedures and/or avoid the limitations on individual exercise of gubernatorial power. Stated differently, the extensive coordinated efforts could not overcome the insurmountable obstacles that prohibit consideration of the applications, nor can they otherwise provide a valid basis for the granting of the requests by the Governor in an expedited manner. Temporal constraints, along with compliance with the Pardon Board’s policies and procedures, including open meetings, notice requirements, and background investigation, simply does not allow for consideration of these applications.

To expect that the Pardon Board could investigate and hear claims related to 56 of the worst crimes in Louisiana History in 3-4 months when any 1 of these would normally take a year or more is reckless. It is important to remember that victims have ZERO recourse to a wrongfully granted clemency while these convicted killers have had and will have multiple bites at the apple.

Acknowledging its limitations, the Pardon Board correctly and justly denied and returned all the applications as untimely only to be then be put in the precarious position of having the Governor of the State of Louisiana—the individual elected to uphold the law and who personally appointed these Honorable Board members—urge the Pardon Board to set commutation hearings for the individuals whose applications were dismissed. This is not fair to the victims nor to this esteemed Board.

Respectfully, it is evident that, after the Pardon Board voted to return the applications, the Governor sought to nevertheless impose his personal opinion by virtue of an end run attempt to dictate further consideration of these matters by the Board, despite the applicable law and related judicial proceedings, contrary to the will of the citizens of this state, and without regard for the victims or their families. Justice and fairness require that there be defense against such conduct.

We look forward to presenting the facts surrounding the proceedings that have taken place in these selected death row cases, as compared to the regular order of business in all other cases to show the expedited and special attention that these defendants have been afforded.