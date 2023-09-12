7-year-old shines light on Tiger Island Fires through act of kindness

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - You never know when you might be making an impact on a child’s life by setting an example for them. That’s the case for one little boy in Beauregard Parish who watched the diligent efforts of firefighters working to protect homes and communities amid the Tiger Island Wildfire.

Seven-year-old Paxton Davis has always wanted to be a firefighter and already knows it takes hard work and dedication.

“They save us...they put fires out and they’re strong,” says Paxton. He’s watched them go above and beyond doing things like, “going out into heat and putting out fires.”

As firefighters from across the nation came to Beauregard Parish to help extinguish the largest wildfire in Louisiana’s history, he knew they needed support.

“We gave these crosses out because we wanted to thank the fireman for fighting all those fires,” said Paxton.

Paxton’s mother, Jessica Davis, said that he was excited to help show the community’s appreciation for their service, “He just kind of jumped on the bandwagon and thought it would be a great idea to show our support and our appreciation. But, most importantly, to show we were praying for them and that our family is truly grateful for what they’re doing here.”

With 200 crosses and 200 prayers, Paxton and his family distributed the gifts to first responders throughout the parish, including his role model, Beauregard Fire District 1 Chief Jay Williams.

“When I heard that Paxton was going around passing out crosses it made me feel good because these firemen are from all over the country. And to see a little boy with a cross knowing that their being prayed for it was very touching,” said Williams.

One of those hearts Paxton touched was Dean Hazen a firefighter who came all the way from Idaho and works with the Southern Area Blue Team.

“It’s just a great sign of the community support we get and we get that a lot of places we go. It’s just a nice way for the community to show their thanks for what we do” said Hazen. “You know, we love it we do that’s why we spend time away from our families because we want to help people who are in need.”

It was an act of kindness and appreciation, and Paxton says he only hopes for one thing: “I hope they feel prayers.”

His mother reminds everyone, “Little eyes are always watching whether we know it or not. They see the goodness that sometimes we can’t always in ourselves.”

