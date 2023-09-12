2023 Southern Screen Festival returns to Lafayette in November

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - The Southern Screen Festival will be returning to Lafayette this year from November 16 through 19.

The festival gives a platform to artists across multiple mediums such as films, live performances, educational workshops, seminars, and panels. This year, there will be a short fiction writing challenge and writers panel, and a film pitch opportunity, along with several other educational sessions. There will also be a Lafayette Bicentennial collaboration with the Lafayette Parish School System.

The festival is offering a discounted Industry Pass reserved for individuals who work in the fields of film, music, radio, comedy, podcasts, writing, or other creative storytelling mediums, and a discounted Student Pass available to all students with a student ID. Individual event tickets will be available starting October 25th through the festival weekend.

All information on how you can submit your work, attend the festival, purchase tickets, and the full schedule (announced in early October) can be found on the Southern Screen website HERE.

