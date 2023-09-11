Woman honored as Louisiana’s State Librarian

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The State Library of Louisiana Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 to name Meg Placke as the State Librarian.

Placke was appointed on Sept. 7, and she promised to make sure the library is a “premier agency” and to increase public awareness about the library and what it does.

“I’m honored. I really am going to work my hardest to do what’s best for the State Library. The staff here is wonderful. They all have been so supportive,” said Placke.

Placke, who most recently served as deputy state librarian, was named interim state librarian in April when the board began a national search for the next state librarian. She began her career at the State Library in 2008, where she has also served as a library consultant and associate state librarian.

Placke is the fifth person to be named state librarian since the State Library began operating in 1925 as the Louisiana Library Commission.

