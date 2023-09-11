Update on Vernon and Beauregard wildfires

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Crews continue to work diligently to fight the fires of SWLA in Beauregard and Vernon parishes.

The Southern Area Blue Team, who replaced the Red Team, moved in last week, and on Monday provided an update on the Tiger Island Fire, which is currently 71% contained.

Their operations for the day include removing needle cast from containment lines. Needle cast allows for reburn and smoke, so removing it remains a top priority.

Reburn was present around the entire fire area yesterday and is expected to continue today. Today, crews will mitigate needle cast around the fire perimeter, utilizing dozers to scrape lines clean and leaf blowers to blow away needles. Crews will continue to utilize infrared imagery to seek out hot spots for mop up, and search for new hot spots from Friday’s lightning.

The Hwy 113 fire is currently 63% contained, and removing needle cast from containment lines was high priority yesterday and will continue today. Crews will examine creek beds and stream crossings to identify any areas that need temporary repairs, as well as utilize infrared imagery to ground truth and target hot spots for mop up. The Tenmile Creek drainage remains a priority for mop up on the north and south end of the fire.

The Lions Camp Fire is looking better, as well, with 83% of the fire contained. Crews will keep containment lines clear of pine needles and continue to use infrared imagery to target specific hot spots.

The Elizabeth Fire is 72% contained. Yesterday, there were still hotspots within the interior of the fire. Combined with needle cast, fuels within the interior are increasing, causing reburn. Fire crews continue to monitor perimeter lines and mop up. Today, crews will continue mop up, targeting areas further to the interior of the containment line.

As a reminder, the active State Fire Marshal’s Office’s burn ban order prohibiting ALL private burning, with no limitations, remains in effect.

More information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.