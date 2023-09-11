50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Update on Vernon and Beauregard wildfires

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Crews continue to work diligently to fight the fires of SWLA in Beauregard and Vernon parishes.

The Southern Area Blue Team, who replaced the Red Team, moved in last week, and on Monday provided an update on the Tiger Island Fire, which is currently 71% contained.

Their operations for the day include removing needle cast from containment lines. Needle cast allows for reburn and smoke, so removing it remains a top priority.

Reburn was present around the entire fire area yesterday and is expected to continue today. Today, crews will mitigate needle cast around the fire perimeter, utilizing dozers to scrape lines clean and leaf blowers to blow away needles. Crews will continue to utilize infrared imagery to seek out hot spots for mop up, and search for new hot spots from Friday’s lightning.

The Hwy 113 fire is currently 63% contained, and removing needle cast from containment lines was high priority yesterday and will continue today. Crews will examine creek beds and stream crossings to identify any areas that need temporary repairs, as well as utilize infrared imagery to ground truth and target hot spots for mop up. The Tenmile Creek drainage remains a priority for mop up on the north and south end of the fire.

The Lions Camp Fire is looking better, as well, with 83% of the fire contained. Crews will keep containment lines clear of pine needles and continue to use infrared imagery to target specific hot spots.

The Elizabeth Fire is 72% contained. Yesterday, there were still hotspots within the interior of the fire. Combined with needle cast, fuels within the interior are increasing, causing reburn. Fire crews continue to monitor perimeter lines and mop up. Today, crews will continue mop up, targeting areas further to the interior of the containment line.

As a reminder, the active State Fire Marshal’s Office’s burn ban order prohibiting ALL private burning, with no limitations, remains in effect.

More information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office
Burglary suspect located near Sam Houston Jones State Park
The Family Fishing Festival will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Cameron Prairie National...
Cameron Prairie Wildlife Refuge closes temporarily
Rows of papers on Louisiana Legislature and laws dating back to the 1800s line the shelves of...
Woman honored as Louisiana’s State Librarian
Fire contained on Camp Baker Road