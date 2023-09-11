50/50 Thursdays
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A crash that claimed the life of an unidentified driver occurred around 11 a.m. this morning on I-10 South Frontage Road just west of La. 26.

Louisiana State Police said their initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2016 BMW 328 Sedan was traveling east on I-10 and for unknown reasons, traveled off the right edge of the road and entered the ditch that separates the eastbound lane of travel from S. Frontage Road. The BMW then traveled across both lanes of S. Frontage Road and crossed a gully before becoming engulfed in flames, trapping the driver.

The unidentified driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the fire. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner’s Office.

Positive identification of the driver is pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

