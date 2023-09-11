SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2023.

Virginia LaTisha Richmond, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Derek Lance Benoit, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; cruelty to animals.

Aerinn Devohn Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Amanda Elizabeth Feemster, 34, Domestic abuse.

Alexis Nicole Cox, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Nicholas Cade Lasalle, 27, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Jordan Thomas Foster, 36, Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.