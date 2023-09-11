50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2023.

Virginia LaTisha Richmond, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Derek Lance Benoit, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; cruelty to animals.

Aerinn Devohn Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Amanda Elizabeth Feemster, 34, Domestic abuse.

Alexis Nicole Cox, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Nicholas Cade Lasalle, 27, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.

Jordan Thomas Foster, 36, Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beauregard wildfires
WILDFIRE UPDATES: Mandatory evacuation issued for Singer area
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRE: More communities added to mandatory evacuation order
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Body found in car at Prien Lake Mall
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Wind pushes fire east, prompts more evacuations
Tiger Island Fire blazes in Beauregard Parish in August 2023.
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Officials say fire containment is ‘slightly higher’ than this morning

Latest News

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon will warm up our temperatures with a few clouds
First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions lingering to start the week, rain chances could return in a few days
KPLC First Alert Forecast
Hurricane Lee set to turn north this week as Margot churns in the open Atlantic
The Southern Area Red Team moved out this morning and the Southern Area Blue Incident...
Authorities say Tiger Island fire not over yet
The Southern Area Red Team moved out this morning and the Southern Area Blue Incident...
Authorities say Tiger Island fire not over yet