SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 10, 2023
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 10, 2023.
Virginia LaTisha Richmond, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Derek Lance Benoit, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; cruelty to animals.
Aerinn Devohn Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
Amanda Elizabeth Feemster, 34, Domestic abuse.
Alexis Nicole Cox, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Nicholas Cade Lasalle, 27, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.
Jordan Thomas Foster, 36, Domestic abuse.
