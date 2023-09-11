50/50 Thursdays
Suspect allegedly involved in narcotics production crashes car after fleeing from deputies

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A wreck occurred just before 5 p.m. on Monday after a suspect fled from police in their vehicle, throwing what deputies believed to be illegal narcotics out of the window of the car.

Detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) were conducting an ongoing narcotics investigation early today when they were able to recover two pill presses that could be used to manufacture fentanyl tablets, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was seen leaving a house that was being surveilled. Deputies had enough probable cause to make a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, at which time the vehicle sped off.

The suspect began throwing what deputies believe to be illegal narcotics out the window, before crashing the vehicle near Mile Marker 8 on I-210.

There is not currently any congestion on 210 near the sight of the accident.

Louisiana State Police is conducting an investigation, which is in its preliminary stages.

