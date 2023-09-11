Police arrest man charged with terrorizing, aggravated arson

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Jennings Police Department, with the assistance of Lake Arthur Police Department, arrested a man on Thursday after he allegedly terrorized a gas station employee.

On the morning of August 27, 2023, Jennings police officers responded to a call at the Hwy. 97 Truck Stop in reference to a man named Sebastian Hanks, who threatened to burn down the gas pumps, according to authorities. (Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

On the morning of August 27, 2023, Jennings police officers responded to a call at the Hwy. 97 Truck Stop in reference to a man named Sebastian Hanks, who threatened to burn down the gas pumps, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, officers learned Hanks was banned from the store due to previous incidents involving an employee. The employee said that during this incident, Hanks told her he was going to shoot her, kill her, then went by the gas pumps and lit a piece of paper on fire, indicating he was going to light the gas pumps on fire.

If the flame would have ignited the gas fumes or any spilt gas, it could have caused an explosion, police said. Serious injury or death could have also occurred, as there are multiple gas and diesel pumps in the parking lot, and a casino is attached to the gas station.

A warrant was obtained for Hank for the charges of terrorizing, domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated arson, and criminal trespass.

Hank was arrested on Sept. 7, 2023 and transported to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.