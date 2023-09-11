50/50 Thursdays
Patriot Day commemoration in Allen Parish honors firefighters

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - It’s clear why people honor firefighters on Sept. 11, but especially this year when they have worked so many long and dangerous hours fighting fires.

This day of remembrance honors firefighters who have risked their lives fighting fires in a heat wave. Allen Parish students, school board employees and others contributed supplies to honor their heroes.

School Superintendent Brad Soileau said firefighters have been through so much.

“In the Elizabeth area, we had a lot of woods fires that were pretty close to making their way to the schools and to Oakdale. And they’ve done a great job helping with that and making sure that’s taken care of. The work they do is so important for our safety, to protect our safety, our homes, our schools,” he said.

School Supervisor Kim Rider said it’s important for students.

“We’re trying to teach our students to give back, it’s not only about me, it’s about others. It’s been tough because of just how frightening it is to know that your school or your neighborhood or your home could be gone,” Rider said.

Allen Parish District 4 Fire Chief Jacob LaCour encourages people to show firefighters their appreciation.

“We jump into action, we do what we got to do. You can tell in their eyes they’re very weary, they’re very tired, but they have that dog bite in them. they’re just still going at it. I’m very proud of all the areas, especially the five-parish area that I’m around and I’m very connected. Thank ‘em, guys. We thank the community for what you’re doing, but also thank a firefighter when you see them,” he said.

Many departments depend on volunteer firefighters, but they need more of them. He said volunteering is the best way to show appreciation.

LaCour urges people to continue to abide by the burn ban because it’s still very dry out there.

