Hurricane Lee expected to pass near Bermuda and then could impact New England this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Lee is a major hurricane again north of the Leeward Islands.

Right now, indications are that it will continue to slowly move on a west-northwest to northwest track through Wednesday. Later this week Lee will accelerate northward and could impact Bermuda and then New England by this weekend. Obviously Hurricane Lee poses NO threat to Southwest Louisiana.

Behind it Hurricane Margot is moving north into the open Atlantic and poses no threat to anyone.

Elsewhere, we are watching a couple tropical waves near the coast of Africa. They should generally move on a northwesterly path into the tropical Atlantic, where a system may form this week as they interact. Still, those disturbances are a few thousand miles away and nothing to be concerned about at this time. As always, we’ll watch it and keep you updated if anything changes.

