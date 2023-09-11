50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: One lane closed on I-10 W until Tuesday evening

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Dept. of Transportation and Development announced that the left lane on I-10 W at US 165 from Mile Marker 44 to Mile Marker 47 will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 11.

The lane closure is expected to last until late evening of Tuesday, Sept. 12, and DOTD will issue an update once the closure is lifted.

The closure is in place in order for crews to evaluate temporary sheet pile.

