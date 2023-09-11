First Alert Forecast: Humidity returns along with a slight chance of rain

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dry air remains in place over Southwest Louisiana, but this will be the last night to enjoy it. Southerly winds will return tomorrow and that will push the humidity upwards.

With dry air still in place we will have another cool night with lows by Tuesday morning in the mid 60s north of I-10, upper 60s along I-10, and mid to upper 70s at the coast.

With the humidity returning we will likely see at least a slight chance of rain by Tuesday afternoon and likely a little better chance by Wednesday. A weak cold front will drop into our area later this week and that should keep rain chances in the forecast. This front is likely to dissipate and not change our weather much beyond the chance of rain.

A stronger cold front will push south into our area by late in the weekend and this will keep rain in the forecast through at least Saturday. Beyond that drier air will filter back into the area and should remain through early next week. This will give us morning lows back in the 60s.

The tropics remain active, although there are no threats to our area. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page

