First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions lingering to start the week, rain chances could return in a few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Generally comfortable conditions kick off our Monday, with dry air lingering behind the weekend front.

This weather is expected to stay around our area for the next day or so while the front remains stalled offshore. Monday will have a similar setup to Sunday with high’s reaching the low to mid 90′s across the area, with cool morning temperatures quickly heating up under dry air and plenty of sunshine. However, while we are appreciating the general lack of humidity giving us more comfortable conditions during the day, the fire danger certainly does not and remains an issue.

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon will warm up our temperatures with a few clouds (KPLC)

We have been talking fire safety for the last few weeks, and even though we’ve had a few showers, it continues to be a priority. With a lack of rain the next day or so, the drought remains an ongoing problem which means the fire threat will as well. The statewide burn ban still has not been lifted, so it is essential to continue to practice fire safety. Please do not leave anything around that could easily catch on fire. Properly dispose of any trash, and DO NOT leave or flick cigarettes on the side of the road. Outdoor burning of any kind is not tolerated.

Another front will approach the area Wednesday (KPLC)

By the middle of the week, the cold front that brought us the dry air will begin to lift out and allow better moisture to return to the area. Then we’ll track a second cold front which may begin to approach the region. It is still unknown whether the front will actually push through, but it should bring elevated chances for showers and storms again by Wednesday. Moisture should continue to return Thursday and Friday, where we could see some unsettled weather for the rest of the week.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

In the tropics, we are watching major Hurricane Lee plus Tropical Storm Margot. Another couple waves are being watched for development as they roll off of Africa this week. Still, none of these are currently expected to impact SWLA though we’ll keep a close eye on them. click here for more information on the hurricane center.

