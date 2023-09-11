Cameron Prairie Wildlife Refuge closes temporarily

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Being Sept. 11, Cameron Prairie Wildlife Refuge Pintail Wildlife Drive will close temporarily to allow for completion of water control structure repair and maintenance projects.

The projects require the complete closure of the Pintail Wildlife Drive, including the boardwalk and parking area, due to public safety concerns.

The area to projected to remain closed to the public through Sept. 29, 2023, but unforeseen delays may extend the closure.

The projects will facilitate completion of upgrades and routine maintenance necessary to improve and maintain functionality of the water management infrastructure at Cameron Prairie National Wildlife Refuge. This infrastructure provides important management capability in these units for maintaining and improving habitat quality and species use at the refuge.

For additional information regarding this closure, Cameron Prairie NWR, or other Southwest Louisiana NWRs, please call 337-598-2216 or contact SWLRComplex@fws.gov.

