Authorities searching for burglary suspect near Sam Houston Jones State Park

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a burglary suspect near the area of Sam Houston Jones State Park.

Deputies were called out to a burglary in progress in the area and the suspect is believed to have fled nearby. K9s and deputies are currently searching the area.

Officials with Sam Houston Jones State Park are currently searching people at the gate to make sure the suspect didn’t enter the park.

