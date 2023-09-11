Authorities say Tiger Island fire not over yet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The battle of the Tiger Island fire is still far from over. The Southern Area Red Team moved out this morning and the Southern Area Blue Incident Management Team moved in.

The Tiger Island fire is currently 71 percent contained. Crews are continuing to monitor hotspot areas.

Severe weather over the past few days has also impacted firefighting efforts. Though the rain is good for crews, lightning strikes can easily spark drier areas.

Another current objective is to identify leftover hotspots in areas where flames are no longer present.

“Firefighters are using infrared pictures from the sky in targeting those heat spots. Pour some water on them, cool them down,” said Matthew Wilcox of the Southern Area Blue Team.

The Southern Area Incident Management Team says they will continue to fight until all fires are controlled.

Their biggest focus has been mitigating needle cast.

“As we are looking out we can see the needle cast filling up this dozer line. So crews are going through with leaf blowers and dozers to scrape that away to the side,” said Matthew Wilcox of the Southern Area Blue Team.

As we near the fall season, pine needles are falling from pine trees within the area. Piles of these needles create what experts call needle casts.

“Out in this area is all previously burned and black. And as these needles fall, if there is any heat left in the fire area, these needles can ignite and burn,” said Wilcox.

The Southern Area Blue Team calls these fires reburns. Reburns cause increased levels of smoke for short periods of time. Although smoke may be present, the team says no communities within the area should be impacted by the smoke.

“If we don’t clear these out, that fire could easily run across our line, into unburned fuels,” Wilcox said.

Unfortunately, needle cast is not the only issue they have been facing.

“Hurricane Laura came through in 2020, and that impacted and weakened some of these trees. If you can see how these root balls are falling over, as the tree burns the fire will move down and burn into those roots, weaken that and those roots will fall over. This increases the complexity in firefighting and mop up,” said Wilcox.

Crews are in the middle of these trees while fighting fires or making dozer lines. The Southern Area Blue Team says the biggest cause of death in wildfires is not the actual fires. It is because of these weak trees that put men and women at risk of being crushed.

