Authorities ask for assistance in search for missing woman

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Rosepine woman, Ella Glaze.

73-year-old Glaze, also known as Ella Monteen Bass, was last seen during the last week of August in DeRidder.

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to verify Glaze’s safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact VPSO at 337-238-1311.

