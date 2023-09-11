50/50 Thursdays
Allen Parish School Board employees to receive stipend, salary supplements

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OBERLIN, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish School Board approved a state stipend and four salary supplements for employees at their regular meeting Monday.

In October, certified employees will receive a $2,000 stipend, and support staff will receive a $1,000 stipend.

The salary supplements are expected in December and January. Certified employees will receive $700 from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds and $1,900 from the Coushatta Tribe Gaming Compact Fund. Support employees will receive $450 from ESSER Funds and $900 from the Coushatta fund.

All employees will also receive a total of $2,100 in two supplements from the Sales Tax Salary Enhancement Fund.

Employees will receive the Coushatta supplement and one sales tax supplement in December, and the ESSER supplement and the other sales tax supplement in January.

“Though we recognize that no amount of money will sufficiently show our gratitude for your service and your efforts to support our students in our educational journey, it is our hope that we are able to continue to seek out opportunities to supplement each Allen Parish School Board employee this year and in the years to come,” Supt. Brad Soileau wrote Monday.

